Lazio, Inzaghi: 'Scudetto? When you win trophies expectations are raised'
05 January at 21:30Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi was happy following his sides last minute victory against Brescia, a result that moves Lazio only three points from the top of the table with Inter and Juventus.
As reported via calciomercato, the boss had this to say:
"I think the team believed in it until the end. We knew it was a difficult game, in the second half, with the extra man, we have struggled and we had to move the ball more, on a difficult field, not in perfect condition, a little frozen. It was a trap game, against an organized team ".
Anthony Privetera
