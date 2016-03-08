Lazio join AC Milan and Liverpool in race for Wolverhampton starlet
01 June at 20:40As reported by today's edition Corriere Dello Sport, Lazio have set their sights on two promising Portuguese players.
Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare idea is to work with super agent Jorge Mendes, who is very well connected in the Portuguese world. The two names on their wish list are Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, who both helped Wolverhampton to gain promotion to the Premier League.
The latter plays as a left-winger and scored 17 goals for Wolves last season, contributing to six. Ruben Neves, on the other hand, only bagged six goals but was perhaps the most important player for the English side the past season.
Neves is also on the radar of Liverpool and AC Milan. In fact, the clubs have been linked heavily with the 21-year-old.
READ MORE: Why Liverpool and Arsenal want Roma to sign Cristante
READ MORE: Why Liverpool and Arsenal want Roma to sign Cristante
Go to comments