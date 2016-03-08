Lazio's sporting director Igli Tare idea is to work with super agent Jorge Mendes, who is very well connected in the Portuguese world. The two names on their wish list are Ruben Neves and Diogo Jota, who both helped Wolverhampton to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The latter plays as a left-winger and scored 17 goals for Wolves last season, contributing to six. Ruben Neves, on the other hand, only bagged six goals but was perhaps the most important player for the English side the past season.