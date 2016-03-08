In fact, should Roma decide to sign the €40m-rated midfielder, then they would also have to sell a player: most likely Strootman or Pellegrini.

In regards to the former, he is wanted by Inter and Liverpool ahead of this summer's transfer window. The Merseyside club are looking for a replacement to Emre Can, who will sign a contract with Juventus very soon. Strootman could be the right man for the job, valued at around €32m.

Pellegrini is on the radar of Arsenal and Juventus. In fact, the latter has even scheduled a meeting with the player's agent. They want to confirm their strong interest and see if they can sign him. So far, AS Roma have not offered an opportunity to Lorenzo Pellegrini to extend his contract.