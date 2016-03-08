Lazio, Lazzari: '10 wins in a row, who would have said that?'
12 January at 13:00Lazio wide-man Manuel Lazzari spoke to the sporting media directly after the victory over Napoli at Lazio Style Channel (via calciomercato).
"No one would have said that this team would have managed to get ten wins in a row. We are very happy, Napoli has shown all its strength. In the first half we were a great team, we created many scoring chances without conceding anything. We defended as a team and attacked as a team. Now we must not relax because a relaxed team he cannot get ten straight wins: tomorrow we will be back on the field".
