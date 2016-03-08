Lazio, Lotito issues warning to Man Utd, Juve, West Ham and Chelsea
02 July at 18:30Lazio president Claudio Lotito will sell Milinkovic-Savic but only under his conditions and today the president of the bianconcelesti has made it clear that any club interested in signing the talented midfielder will have to match his economic requests.
The Serbia International has been linked with Man Utd, Juve and Barcelona but negotiations with the biancocelesti are not going to be any easy.
“We have many players who are wanted in Europe and we need to sell them if we want to make new signings”, Lotito said in a press conference held on Monday afternoon.
“If a player wants to leave he needs to agree on terms with Lazio. Whoever wants to sign a Lazio player must deal with our requests. Our players are only going to leave on our conditions. Clubs with no money can’t buy our players.”
"Times have changed we are not colonies of other clubs, our players will only leave on our conditions."
West Ham and Chelsea are going to negotiate with Lazio for Felipe Anderson who dropped a massive exit hint on social media yesterday (read more).
