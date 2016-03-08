Lazio, Luis Alberto: 'At Lazio I feel appreciated, I want to go to Euro 2020 with Spain'
12 December at 19:45Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto discussed his performances so far this season and his future in an interview with Spanish radio station El Transistor via Calciomercato.com.
"Going to Euro 2020 is my goal, of course. I want to be part of Spain’s squad and to achieve this goal I will give everything, but the choice does not depend on me. It will be Luis Enrique who decides who will be called up.”
The 27-year-old Spaniard then touched on whether he’s ever thought about returning to his old club, Sevilla, where he was a youth product.
"In the summer we were never close to saying goodbye, neither from my point of view, nor from that of Lazio. I still have two years left of my contract, but in football you never know. For now, I'm fine here and I don't want to think about anything else. I just want to enjoy the moment, then we'll see. It's up to the club to decide whether to sell me or to let me stay, but at Lazio I feel appreciated.”
So far this season Luis Alberto has made 18 appearances for the Biancocelesti, scoring two goals and providing 13 assists. He has provided the most assists out of any player in Serie A so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
