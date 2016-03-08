Lazio, Luis Alberto: 'The goal is to be in the Champions League, Tare hasn't called me...'

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto spoke to Milan based newspaper la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today to discuss his experiences at Lazio and his new role.



“Yeah, there's no point in hiding it. We're not stupid. Lazio are a good team and the goal is to be in the Champions League. Two years ago, we missed out on it at the last minute, last year we were not up to it. Now we have to try again because we haven't lost any important players and the group is great. When I'm finished with the club in May I'll wait and hope to be on the list for the European championship: the two things are linked, the second depends on my level in the first. We're missing a few points. I'm thinking of the match against SPAL and the 20 minutes that ruined a good match. For now, it's hard for us to close the game, we create a lot of chances, but we can't be determined enough. Against Roma we were superior, but we wasted too much, against Inter we lost by opening ourselves up and against Bologna a wrong penalty. All the things that can happen, the important thing is that the team is able to build what they have in mind.”



The 27-year-old Spaniard then discussed his new role at the club.



“In the past, I used to play further forward and often went back in time to look for the ball, which ended up unleashing the offensive front a bit. Now that I have more freedom I can create more play, almost everything passes through my feet which is what I like and what I want and I think it is good for the team at the creative level to play with two mezzali like me and Milinkovic Savic".



Finally, Alberto discussed this summer’s transfer window and why he hasn’t signed a new contract yet.



"They never made any offers. Rumours are spreading because every time I talk about Sevilla, I say that it's my home. The problem is that when I last said it, I was playing badly, and it was interpreted as a desire to leave. I can't say no to Sevilla but it's not the time to change my mind: in Rome I'm fine, in Lazio the same and if I ever leave it's only because the club wants to sell me. Renewal? Tare hasn't called me, and I don't think he will soon.”



Luis Alberto joined Lazio in 2016 after a disappointing three-year spell with Liverpool, where he only made nine first team appearances before being shipped out on loan to two different clubs.



For more Lazio exclusives, news and features, visit The Laziali!



For more news, visit our homepage!

Apollo Heyes