Lazio, only 5000 tickets sold for Europa League game against Rennes
01 October at 23:45Lazio have only sold 5000 tickets for their Europa League match away to Rennes, according to the French media via Calciomercato.com.
The Europa League match, key for both teams who want to progress to the knockout stages, hasn’t excited the Biancocelesti fans, with only 5000 of them purchasing tickets for the home match in Rome.
This means that the Stadio Olimpico will be mostly empty during the game, with only 380 French supporters expected to make the journey.
Apollo Heyes
