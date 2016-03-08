Lazio prepare special training program for Real Madrid target
20 August at 11:20Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly drawing up special plans for Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, with a game against Juventus coming up.
Milinkovic-Savic was the centre of transfer rumors over the summer and the likes of Juve, Real Madrid and Manchester United were interested in him. Lazio though, are now confident of keeping him and are prepared to hand him a new contract.
Corriere dello Sport state that Milinkovic-Savic isn't completely match-fit yet and Lazio fear that he isn't in the best mental state to play for them because of the summer rumors.
Lazio are preparing an advanced training program for Milinkovic-Savic as the biancocelesti want to make sure that he is back to full fitness in about two weeks time and especially with a game against Juve coming up, they want their player to come back to his best.
Lazio will let the player leave and want him at his best. AC Milan are also interested in the Serbian.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
