Lazio president refuses to rule out sale of Milinkovic-Savic

"Milinkovic-Savic? At Lazio, we keep only those who want to stay at the club. If the player expresses his intention to explore a new adventure, we will not oppose him," he began.

PSG are reportedly in pole position as their new sporting director, Leonardo (formerly of AC Milan), is keen on landing the midfielder. However, Lotito hinted that they won't let him go for cheap, as has been the usual story with SMS.

"At what price can we let him go? Negotiations are not made in the newspapers. I will only say that he is the best midfielder in the league," he concluded.

Juventus have also been linked with the player, though their first choice remains Paul Pogba, who wants to leave Man Utd this summer for a new challenge.