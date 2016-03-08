Lazio reach agreement with Chelsea striker: the situation





In the void left by Inter, Lazio The Milan-London axis then cooled with the arrival of Eriksen - an investment that forced Inter to make important economic assessments which led to the exclusion of Giroud's arrival this month.In the void left by Inter, Lazio managed to find the agreement with Giroud for the transfer to Rome and with a contract lasting three and a half years. So what's missing? Even for the Biancocelesti, the green light of Chelsea is missing, who remains rigid on the requests of €5m.

He seemed destined to wear the Inter shirt, and now the most concrete track for Olivier Giroud seems to be Lazio. The French striker is out of Chelsea's plan and is thus eager to relaunch himself ahead of the Euros this summer.Until a few days ago, the Frenchman was the first name on Marotta and Ausilio's notebook to give Conte the much-requested back-up to Lukaku. The negotiations were well addressed even if there was still a minimum distance between the Blues' demand and the Nerazzurri' offer.