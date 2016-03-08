Lazio ready to challenge Juve for the 'new Milinkovic-Savic'
21 July at 13:45Lazio president Claudio Lotito opened to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's farewell on numerous occasions in recent days, with Manchester United and PSG reportedly being the most serious suitors. He is convinced that it is a question of days, probably weeks, until an offer of at least 80 million euros arrives, which would help the club reinforce the team heavily.
Sporting director Igli Tare is at work to give Simone Inzaghi a competitive squad and in the event of Milinkovic-Savic's departure, the player who could replace him at the Stadio Olimpico is Dominik Szoboszlai, Salzburg's talented midfielder who has also been followed by Juventus in the past months.
Besides him, the Biancoceleste have not lost sight of Yusuf Yazici from Trabzonspor but Lille are ahead in the race for the 22-year-old at the moment. Szoboszlai is under contract in Austria until June 2022 and Lazio are ready to offer Berisha in a potential deal to lower the demands of the Austrian club.
