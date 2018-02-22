Lazio resume interest in unsettled Arsenal striker
18 May at 10:30Lazio have resumed their interest in signing unsettled Arsenal striker Lucas Perez, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Spaniard joined Deportivo La Coruna on loan last summer and went on to score eight goals in 36 appearances with the La Liga side this season.
Lazio wanted to sign Lucas Perez last summer but failed to wrap up a deal with Arsenal. The biancocelesti signed former Manchester United star Nani instead but the Portugal International failed to live up to expectations this season.
Lucas Perez will return to London at the end of the month and his future at the club will be decided by the Gunners’ new boss.
The Serie A side need a new striker who can play close to Immobile or who can replace the Italian striker in case he leaves in the summer.
Perez is also a very close friend of Lazio star Luis Alberto and Igli Tare could make the most of their friendship to persuade the Arsenal striker to move to Rome in the summer.
Go to comments