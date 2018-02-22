Lazio's injured star keen to face Inter, data shows unlikely to feature
10 May at 18:10Dr Fabio Rodia spoke Lazio Style Radio talking about the injuries regarding Lazio player and he stressed that Luis Alberto has set his sights on returning to the last Serie A clash against Inter on 20 May.
"The tests showed a first degree injury to the left thigh, the prognosis is 15-20 days. We have implemented specific treatments for a long time but before any formalization we have to wait for clinical times. He wants to try to play the last one with Inter, but the instrumental data are not favorable at the moment,” Rodia said.
Marco Parolo and Ciro Immobile, Rodia explained: “They have undergone control tests, they are respecting the roadmap. Next week, there will be some final tests and we hope to have them play the last championship. There is a personalized work plan that also includes Sunday, times are tight and should be used every day.”
