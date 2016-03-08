Lazio serious in pursuit of Cutrone; AC Milan to re-enter SMS negotiations?

If the latest reports are to be believed, Lazio are seriously considering AC Milan's youngster, Patrick Cutrone. As Cittaceleste.it reports , the striker is finding little playing time, fueling the rumours in place.

The relationship between Lazio's president, Lotito, and the Rossoneri management is by no means bad, which could be of use in possible negotiations. Last summer, the Biancocelesti rejected an €80m offer from Milan for Milinkovic-Savic, which arrived two days before the end of the market.

However, those negotiations could be picked in this summer, and could potentially involve Cutrone as well. Lazio are looking for an alternative to Immobile: a player that wouldn't suffocate the 29-year-old.

Therefore, Cutrone could be the future of the Olimpico side, while he would have to battle with the 23-year-old Piatek at Milan. With that said, though, the transfer wouldn't be cheap for Lazio.