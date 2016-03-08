Lazio, squad depth is a cause of concern for Inzaghi
04 September at 11:30Lazio’s squad depth is low and a source of concern, as reported by il Messaggero via Calciomercato.com. Simone Inzaghi and the rest of the management at the Biancocelesti managed to keep a hold of stars like Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and 26-year-old Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto, but also didn’t bring in too many players in the transfer window, only targeted options to fit the club’s ambitions and plans. Coach Inzaghi was close to leaving the capital but was convinced by President Claudio Lotito and Sporting Director Igli Tare to remain, in part due to a belief in his project with the club and promise of his stars staying in Rome.
However, Lazio will have to be aware that due to their squad depth limits, they will have to be careful to avoid injuries to any of the main starting 11, as the bench doesn’t offer any quick fixes. For now, Inzaghi is happy after a win and a draw in the Rome derby, but that smile may fade as the race for the Champions League qualification spots nears its conclusion and fatigue and injury begin to set it.
Apollo Heyes
