Lazio superstars to be handed new contracts
03 August at 11:15Lazio star duo Sergey Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile are reportedly set to be offered new contracts by the biancocelesti this summer.
Milinkovic-Savic has drawn continuous links with a move away from Rome this summer and reports have linked Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid with a move for him.
Immobile was on top of AC Milan's transfer targets not long ago, but the rossoneri's capture of Gonzalo Higuain means the chase is delayed for later.
Il Messaggero state that Lazio are set to hand both the players new deals and really want to put an end to the speculation surrounding the future of Milinkovic-Savic.
Both players will earn 3 million euros plus bonuses and it remains to be seen whether they accept offer of a new contract or not.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
