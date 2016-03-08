Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants Lazio to be

The Serbian star is coming off an incredible season, the 23-year-old scoring 12 Serie A goals and attracting attention from the likes of Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

He missed the return to training camp yesterday because he had missed his flight, owing to major traffic (caused by an accident) back in Belgrade.

His agent had confirmed as much to us yesterday , but there are still lingering doubts: why not take one of the several other flights available?

This is probably a nudge to Lazio, who get on very well with the Serb, but who are asking suitors Chelsea for a massive €150 million for their man.

Chelsea’s last offer reached as much as €115m, plus playmaker Charly Musonda.

President Lotito is hoping that the likes of Real Madrid and United push up the bidding further. Meanwhile, Milinkovic was welcomed at the Paideia clinic this morning for his delayed medical, and happily responded to a fan who asked him to stay, saying: “Of course, I’m here as you can see.”