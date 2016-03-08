Lazio, Tare looks to fight Juventus and Arsenal for exciting Swiss defender
26 December at 11:20Lazio are looking to strengthen their defence in next summer’s transfer window, with the club’s eyes on 21-year-old Swiss defender Eray Cömert, according to a report from Italian media outlet Lalaziosiamonoi.it via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Biancocelesti’s sporting director Igli Tare isn’t looking to make any major transfer moves in the upcoming January transfer window and is instead looking ahead to next season. Therefore, the Swiss defender is considered a future investment.
Cömert, who is contracted to FC Basel until 2022, has already made his national team debut and is impressing many, with some comparing him to former Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro. Both Arsenal and Juventus are already following him, appreciating both his defensive qualities as well as his ability to score a goal or two when needed. Tare is hoping that Portuguese side S.C. Braga will sign on loan defender Wallace permanently, forcing the Roman club to look for a new defender.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments