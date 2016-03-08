Lazio, Tare: 'The road is still very long'
07 October at 15:45Lazio are in a difficult moment after two consecutive losses against Roma in Serie A and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. Sporting director Igli Tare spoke to DAZN ahead of his team's league clash against Fiorentina.
"We lost the derby but we played with the right competitive spirit. The league table is what it is," he said.
"The road is still very long and at the end of the season we will draw conclusions," Tare added.
Lazio currently sit 8th in Serie A with 12 points, 4 wins and 3 losses from 7 matches. The Biancoceleste are currently playing against Fiorentina at the Stadio Olimpico in view of trying to bounce back from a difficult moment.
The club is in a somewhat tense moment and the fans have let some of the players know their feelings towards them, as the club's most faithful displayed a transparent attacking Milinkovic-Savic and Luis Alberto today before the match.
Go to comments