Lazio, target of two wins in Europa League to not lose up to €10 million
28 November at 12:00Italian Serie A outfit Lazio need to win the remaining of their two matches in the UEFA Europa League to secure an income revenue of up to €10 million, as per Cittaceleste.it cited by Calciomercato.com.
Le Aquile are currently placed on the third spot of the Group E in the Europa League with just three points after first four matches and need two wins out of two in order to have any chances of making it to the knockout stage.
As per the latest report, if Lazio fail to achieve their target, the club will miss out up to €10 million in the UEFA’s TV rights revenue which would not please the club’s hierarchy.
