Lazio, the 120th anniversary party begins. Fans: 'President, make us dream!'
08 January at 23:00As reported by Calciomercato, Lazio, third in the standings behind Inter and Juventus and only 6 points from the top, celebrates 120 years of history at midnight, and what a season the Roman side are having to bring forth the occassion.
For the evening, Castel Sant'Angelo was colored white and blue, with about 200 fans who came out of the castle to await the arrival of the team who, under Simone Inzaghi, are excelling on all fronts. Another 100 fans as well were in the Piazza della Libertà, where it will be celebrated at midnight.
Among the first to go to the party were the sports director Tare , followed by the president of the FIGC Gravina and the number one of the National Amateur Sibyl League.
Later came the Biancoceleste president Lotito , greeted by a single cry from the crowd: "President, let us dream!". With a clear reference to the Scudetto. Then came the footballers and Inzaghi, who before the dinner made a suggestive visit inside the castle, with lots of light effects to welcome them.
A large ovation was reserved to the passage of Ciro Immobile, accompanied as always by his wife Jessica Melena. All present, from the technical staff to the members of the squad.
Anthony Privetera
