Lazio threaten legal action after call between Lotito-Inzaghi goes viral
22 August at 15:00Lazio were defeated by Napoli 2-1 and after the defeat and Lazio president Claudio Lotito heavily criticised his manager Simone Inzaghi, who on the other end of the phone.
Il Messaggero caught hold of the video and they were the first to release it. It’s gone viral on the internet, which has Claudio Lotito telling Simone Inzaghi that
“You’re always complaining about everything, everything”.
Now, Lazio has released a statement, threatening to take legal against those who interecepted the phone call after the video made rounds on the internet.
“In reference to the telephone call distributed via the internet by TrediciDicembre (@ivantarsitano) and having confirmed the wrong interpretation of a fraudulently-obtained conversation, lawyers were instructed to identify the author and those who have spread it and go down all civil and criminal avenues against anyone responsible for its circulation,” read the statement,” a statement read on Lazio’s official website today.
