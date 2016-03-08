Lazio to offer Immobile a new contract in the coming months: the details
26 March at 20:30Lazio have no interest in selling star striker Ciro Immobile and the player will receive a new contract over the next few months, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 30-year-old Italian striker, who is contracted to the Biancocelesti until 2023, is the driving force behind the Roman side’s incredible title challenge this season under coach Simone Inzaghi. President Claudio Lotito understands the importance of Immobile and has set the price high, upwards of €60 million.
Lotito is arranging for a new contract to be given to Immobile, the report continues. The agreement will last until 2025 and the player’s salary will increase through potential bonuses. These are linked to number of goals, Champions League qualification and winning the league title. Immobile himself is happy to stay. The player made 33 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 2695 minutes. In that time, he has scored 30 goals and provided seven assists.
Apollo Heyes
