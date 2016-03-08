Lazio, Vieri: 'Lazio are very strong, Matuidi deserved a red for foul on Luis Alberto'
23 December at 15:40Former Lazio striker Christian ‘Bobo’ Vieri discussed the Biancocelesti squad and their performances so far this season whilst talking on Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night.
"Lazio are very strong. Now they’re third in the league, but what matters is where you are at the end of the season. Anyway, those up front score goals with great ease. Luis Alberto, Correa, Immobile and Milinkovic-Savic are devastating. What's a bit missing is the bench, which doesn’t have enough alternatives. Matuidi's foul on Luis Alberto? It's a straight red, without argument.”
The Biancocelesti bested Juventus 3-1 last night to win the Supercoppa Italiana, their second trophy of the calendar year after being Atalanta 2-0 back in May to win the Coppa Italia. The Roman club are now third in the league table after 16 games, six points behind league leaders Inter and Juventus, but with a game in hand.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments