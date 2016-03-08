Lazio are in the race to

The young Frenchman has already netted five goals in as many official games this season for the Bhoys, and is the kind of exciting talent that could help Lazio keep up the good work under Simone Inzaghi.

The 22-year-old sensation has scored 50 goals in all competitions for the Hoops since joining three seasons ago, managing this in only 90 games.

Partially stopped by injuries last season, Dembélé has also struggled to ward off a fellow Parisian, Odsonne Edouard, up front.

He was scouted by both Barcelona and Real Madrid two seasons ago, and is now seen by Lazio as a good replacement for Felipe Caicedo, who left the Italian capital.

The Gazzetta dello Sport claim that the Eagles also want Simone Lazzari, who played pretty well for SPAL last season.

Dembélé could be the spark Lazio need up front: capable of playing anywhere in attack, he’d be a more attacking replacement for West Ham’s latest signing, Felipe Anderson.

