It appears that it will cost Liverpool if they want to nab Thomas Strakosha.

The Albanian star is very much liked by the Reds, who are looking to replace Loris Karius, whose two expensive errors turned out to cost the Anfield side in the recent Champions League final loss to Real Madrid.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has put an asking price of between €40m and €50m on the head of Liverpool target Thomas Strakosha.

​Recent reports on this page indicated that the Eagles weren’t willing to accept any price for their young goalkeeper, who has effectively replaced Federico Marchetti over the last season and a half.

​Jurgen Klopp is very enthused by the player,

Reports from Il Messaggero claim that the Roman side has already

He is only 23 years old.