Lazio want to sign Barcelona star
10 July at 17:30Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly desperate to sign Barcelona star and former Inter Milan man Rafinha this summer.
Rafinha was loaned out by Barcelona to Inter last January and the midfielder impressed for the nerazzurri during his six-month long spell. He appeared 17 times in the Serie A, scoring twice and assisting thrice.
Il Messegero report that Lazio want to sign Rafinha on a permanent basis this summer and Luis Alberto could be sent the other way.
The idea of moving permanently to Inter is still alive, but Lazio will be ready to latch onto a possible chance.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
