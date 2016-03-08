'Leao not a striker': How Pioli makes room for Ibrahimovic in Milan

Stefano Pioli revealed a little in his press conference before Milan plays match day 15 of Serie A against Bologna, as reported via calciomercato.com



"Gift Ibrahimovic? Father Christmas arrives December 25, you talk about this situation from October / November. If I imagine a gift today, I hope in the three points against Bologna:.



The coach was also asked on the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Not the first time he has been questioned on the return of the Swede, he referred to current striker Leo in the process:

" Rafael is not a striker, he doesn't fill the area like Piatek does, he's a movement striker. When he entered, his comrades were good at adapting to his characteristics".



This could mean that there is space in this Milan side for Ibra. A message from the coach who could look to add the experience of the Swede into a dressing room that is currently struggling for confidence. The mentality and psychological strength that Ibra could bring to the existing AC Milan dressing room would not go unnoticed.

The Rossoneri team, with Piatek in enormous difficulty, needs a first tip. They need a real striker in the penalty area, a driver, an attack leader. Milan needs Ibra and waits, aware of having done everything possible to bring him back to the Rossoneri with an important economic effort.



The offer? Six months' contract for 2 million euros net for an option for the next twelve months with another 4 million euros net.



Zlatan - who recently winked when he returned to Italy - is thinking about it. As learned from Calciomercato.com - there is cautious optimism in Milan.



Next week the final response of the Swede is expected. Pioli, meanwhile, in words already made room for him in the Rossoneri. Milan needs a real striker, who better than Ibra? Maldini and Boban wait, at any moment for the Swedishman's last word about his future.



