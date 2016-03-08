Leicester and West Ham want Calhanoglu: AC Milan name price-tag
27 April at 11:25Leicester and West Ham are interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. According to the Turkish website Fanatik, the Foxes and the Hammers have set their sights on the former Bayer star who is having way too many highs and lows with the Rossoneri this season. AC Milan are reportedly open to selling their midfielder but they won't do it for less than € 30 million. Calhanoglu is only one of the players who could leave the San Siro if AC Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League.
