Leonardo and Scaroni explains Maldini’s new role at AC Milan
06 August at 17:00AC Milan’s technical director Leonardo and the club’s president Paolo Scaroni attended Paolo Maldini’s press conference on Tuesday (CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECAP) and explained why the former Rossoneri defender made return to the club explaining what his duties will be.
“I look at Leonardo and Maldini and I am amazed I feel like they've never left Milanello and this makes me think they are the best possible option”, Scaroni said.
"I tried to take Maldini to Psg but I couldn't manage to convince him. Each time that something happens in our life we are inform each other and for me it was immediate to ask him to come to AC Milan after that I was appointed”, Leonardo said.
"Paolo and I will be in charge of everything related to the transfer window. It was incredible to see Paolo's commitments during trainings and his will and desire must be imitated by today's players. Signing players is not the only thing that make the difference.
"We want serious players, players that want to sweat for the shirt. Paolo has always wanted to stay here and his commitment is the same we want to see in our players. We won't sign a top player due to the FFP. We'll try to sign good players within the parameters of the FFP.”
Go to comments