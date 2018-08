AC Milan’s technical director Leonardo and the club’s president Paolo Scaroni attended Paolo Maldini’s press conference on Tuesday (CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL RECAP) and explained why the former Rossoneri defender made return to the club explaining what his duties will be.“I look at Leonardo and Maldini and I am amazed I feel like they've never left Milanello and this makes me think they are the best possible option”, Scaroni said.Leonardo said.Signing players is not the only thing that make the difference."We want serious players,We won't sign a top player due to the FFP. We'll try to sign good players within the parameters of the FFP.”