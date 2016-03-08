Leonardo reveals the truth about Gattuso amid rumours

"Gattuso? The rumours about him come from sources outside of our environment, and they are considered unfounded. This is why we did not consider it necessary to deny them, because Rino knows that he has the full support of the club and management.

"Two strikers? During a season, with a team under construction, anything can happen. Gattuso makes his choices and every moment is different. From the beginning, we knew that the team could offer more variations, we have players who can play many roles, such as Castillejo and Borini," Leonardo concluded.

Tomorrow evening, Milan will host Genoa at the San Siro. Should they win, then they will suddenly be in fourth place, following the 3-2 win over Sampdoria last weekend.