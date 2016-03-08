Leonardo: Zidane should stop talking about Mbappe
07 November at 10:50French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Sporting Director Leonardo Araújo has criticised Spanish giants Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane for talking about the future of star striker Kylian Mbappe.
The 20-year-old is the hottest young property in the world of football and has been linked with a move to Los Blancos in the past before joining PSG from league rivals AS Monaco.
Recently, Mbappe has been once again linked with the move to the Spanish capital in the near future and Real manager Zidane also hinted about the Real’s possible move for the French international in the upcoming transfer windows.
Leonardo, while talking RMC Sport as cited by Calciomercato.com, has asked Zidane to stop talking about the player who is still in contract with PSG for another two-and-half years.
"It's annoying," said Leonardo. "This is not the time to speak about dreams. This really has to stop. Mbappe is at PSG, he still has a contract with the club for another two-and-half years and he is very important for us. This isn't the moment to destabilise him."
Mbappe has been with PSG since the summer of 2017 and since then has scored 38 goals in just 36 league appearances.
