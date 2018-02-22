Lewandowski agents confirms player's desire to move
30 May at 10:05The agent of Robert Lewandowski has revealed that the Pole will leave Bayern Munich this summer.
The 29-year-old Lewandowski joined Bayern Munich in the summer of 2014 from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer. He has become one of the world's best strikers since then and was impressive this season for the Bavarians. He appeared 30 times in the Bundesliga for Bayern, scoring 29 times and assisting twice.
In an interview that Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi gave to Sport Bild, he revealed that Lewandowski is ready to move onto a new challenge. He said: "Robert feels that he needs a change and a new challenge in his career. The responsible of Bayern know about it. "
"Robert's motives are not money or a specific club, because almost all the top clubs would like to have the best striker in the world in their ranks."
BILD also report that Zahavi has already initiated contact with three clubs, out of which Paris Saint-Germain are one.
Here is a gallery of clubs that Lewandowski can join this summer
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments