Live Juve-Sassuolo: Dybala out of Juve XI as Mandzukic starts with Ronaldo
16 September at 12:50Juventus-Sassuolo is one of the games to watch in Serie A matchday 4 today. The Old Lady is with three wins in the opening three league games and Massimiliano Allegri wants to stretch the winning streak taking the three points at home before travelling to Valencia to begin the Champions League campaign next week.
Because of the upcoming match in Spain, the Italian tactician could rotate some of his players today. Giorgio Chiellini and Miralem Pjanic, for example, are not likely to play with Medhi Benatia and Emre Can ready to replace them in Juve XI.
Up front, Paulo Dybala could start from the bench again with Federico Bernardeschi, Mario Mandzukic and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Bianconeri attacking trident.
Allegri spoke to media yesterday claiming that, in his opinion, Ronaldo will score his first Juventus goal tomorrow while his opponent Roberto De Zerbi claimed that ‘whoever doesn’t believe that Sassuolo can take some points at the Allianz Stadium can remain at home’ although he also pointed out that Juventus are a team with ‘no weak points’.
Predicted line-ups:
JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Benatia, Cancelo; Emre Can, Bentancur, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Mandzukic.
SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Consigli; Lirola, Magnani, Ferrari, Rogerio; Bourabia, Locatelli, Duncan; Berardi, Boateng, Di Francesco.
Follow all the live updates ahead of the game in here:
GALLERY: the wait for the kick off on social media and squad lists of Juve and Sassuolo
Go to comments