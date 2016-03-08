Live updates: Halilovic arrives for AC Milan medical
28 June at 14:10Former Barcelona starlet has arrived for AC Milan medical, ahead of a switch to the rossoneri.
It was earlier reported that the Croatian held talks with the San Siro based side yesterday and a deal was agreed for the Hamburg star, who was on loan at Las Palmas last season.
Halilovic arrived for his Milan medical this morning and he is expected to sign a three year deal at the club after it is complete.
14:00: Halilovic's agent Fali Ramadani is working on a deal to make his client a free agent, such that the player joins Milan on a free transfer
Ecco #Halilovic all'uscita dalla clinica la Madonnina. Finita la prima parte delle visite mediche con il #Milan [@86_longo] pic.twitter.com/Vx5lIPy3Ji— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 28, 2018
12:35: Halilovic completes the first round of the medical at the La Madonnina and is now beginning the second part of the process.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
