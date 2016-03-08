Zidane explains reasons for Real Madrid exit: press conference recap
31 May at 13:45Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly set to resign as the club's boss.
The club called for a press-conference an hour before it happened that Zidane will talk about his future in the press-conference some days after his side won its third Champions League crown in just as many seasons.
“I am not going to coach other teams. I am not looking for a new club. The first person that knew about my decision was Sergio Ramos. We played together for many years, he is a great leader and it was a pleasure for me to share three more years here. I’ve taken the right decision, I have to leave because I feel my time here is over, I am unsure about future successes here.”
“I want to thank the fans and the player. Sometimes we were booed but it’s normal at Real Madrid. Fans have lot of expectations and it’s right to be motivated by them when things are not going well. I have an amazing relationship with them, they’ve always supported me.”
Florentino looks pretty disappointed: “This is Zidane’s home and when I learned the decision yesterday I was shocked. We all know Zidane’s decision is his final one and I respect it. I know one day he will be back.”
1:10 PM ITA: Zidane has confirmed that he has resigned as the Real Madrid boss. (MORE)
1:00 PM ITA: Cadena Ser report that Zidane is set to resign from his post at the Bernabeu.
