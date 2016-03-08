Liverpool and Juve target claims he wants to leave Real Madrid
23 June at 11:20Liverpool and Juventus target Mateo Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid to get more game time.
Speculations of Italian and Spanish media have been confirmed by the player who has released a very interesting interview with Marca.
The Croatia International has basically announced his desire to leave Madrid after three years at the club.
“I want to play more”, the former Inter starlet said.
“I think that it’s better to leave Real Madrid. To me football is about playing and I’d like to be a regular starter somewhere else. If I don’t play I am not happy.”
“Lopetegui? I don’t know the new manager, I’ve never talked to him but I know we’ll have to discuss about my future. I spent three years in Madrid but I didn’t play as much as I expected. This has had a bad impact on my status in the national team.”
Kovacic swapped Inter with Real Madrid three years ago but he is now ready to begin a new chapter of his career.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments