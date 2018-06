Liverpool and Juventus target Mateo Kovacic wants to leave Real Madrid to get more game time.​Speculations of Italian and Spanish media have been confirmed by the player who has released a very interesting interview with Marca. “I want to play more”, the former Inter starlet said.If I don’t play I am not happy.”“Lopetegui? I don’t know the new manager, I’ve never talked to him but I knowThis has had a bad impact on my status in the national team.”​Kovacic swapped Inter with Real Madrid three years ago but he is now ready to begin a new chapter of his career.