Liverpool and Klopp complicate Milan's deal for Lovren: the details
14 July at 23:15European Champions Liverpool and their manager have made things very tough for AC Milan to secure the signature of Reds' defender Dejan Lovren.
Lovren has been an important part of the side for Liverpool ever since he snubbed Tottenham to join from Southampton in the summer of 2014. And while he isn't a sure starter at the club, Jurgen Klopp really admires his leadership abilities and that is one big reason why he wants to keep him in the side for as long as possible.
We understand that this is one reason why signing Lovren will be tough for Milan this summer, despite their strong interest in last year's World Cup runner-up.
The idea has carried on for weeks now and Lovren is a strong target for the rossoneri, but Liverpool value him at around 25 million euros and would not accept anything less.
Milan have Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara figuring out how to thrash out a possible deal but Liverpool won't give any discounts. The offer has to match their valuation for them to even consider it.
