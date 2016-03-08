Done deal: Roma agree fee to sign Liverpool & Spurs target
11 June at 18:00Ajax star forward Justin Kluivert is also but set to join AS Roma, amid rumoured interest from the English Premier League clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
It is now been understood that the Serie A club and the Eredivisie have agreed for the transfer of the Dutch international player in the summer transfer window. The deal that has been agreed between Ajax and AS Roma is 20 million euros.
If AS Roma sell Justin Kluivert in the future, nine per cent of the transfer fee will go to Ajax, which will be his former club. AS Roma director of football Monchi and the player’s agent Mino Raiola have negotiated has agreed a five year contract with the 19 year old for almost two million euros.
With Justin Kluivert set to join AS Roma in the summer transfer window, it will come as a blow for the two English Premier League clubs, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
