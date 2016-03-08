Liverpool could make €90 million Dybala offer
11 July at 16:25Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly set to offer 90 million euros to Juventus in an attempt to sign Paulo Dybala.
The Argentine joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 for a fee of 40 million euros. Since then, he has become one of the best players in his position. He appeared in 33 Serie A games last season, scoring 22 times and assisting five times.
Argentina outlet TycSport confirm what the Metro reported earlier and say that the Reds are looking to make an offer of 90 million euros for Paulo Dybala.
Juventus announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday from Real Madrid and with Gonzalo Higuain having drawn links with Chelsea, Dybala could too be on his way out of Turin.
Ronaldo has become the highest paid player at the club and his presence could reduce the prominence of Dybala.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
