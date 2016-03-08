Liverpool eye Strootman? The truth on his release clause
01 June at 18:30AS Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman is wanted by Inter and English Premier League club Liverpool in the summer transfer window. AS of now, it is only a rumoured interest about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
There is this talk that Kevin Strootman has a release clause of 45 million euros in his contract with AS Roma. However, that price tag is only for the immediate transfer window after he signed a new contract.
Now, Kevin Strootman’s release clause will only reduce further and it will be 32
million euros. This will be a good news for clubs like Inter and Liverpool in signing Dutch midfielder Kevin Strootman in the summer transfer window.
Juventus used the same technique to sign Miralem Pjanić from AS Roma two years ago. Inter and Liverpool could similar approach if they have to sign Kevin Strootman from the Italian capital city. 32 million euro for a player of Kevin Strootman’s quality could be a good price in the transfer market.
