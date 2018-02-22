Liverpool, Klopp: ‘Salah likely to miss the World Cup’
26 May at 23:49Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp released an important update about the injury of Mohammed Salah who was replaced in the first half of the Champions League between Real Madrid and Liverpool.
The Egypt star picked up a shoulder injury and the German boss admitted that the talented winger is likely to skip the World Cup.
“His shoulder injury seems very serious. His shoulder or his clavicles is broken. He is likely to miss the World Cup”, Klopp told German media.
Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal also left the pitch in tears in the first half and i salso in danger of not playing the World Cup that begins in 19 days.
Cristiano Ronaldo talked after the final whistle and admitted that his future at Real Madrid is in doubt: " Future? In the coming days I will let the fans know. The Real fans have always been behind me so I will soon let them know. Real Madrid? It has been great to be here, let's see what happens. The important thing is that we won tonight and we are now in the history books. We will celebrate this win now and we will then think about our futures later...".
