The Merseyside club will certainly feel hard done by as they in several moments of the game played on par, if not even better, than Real Madrid. Ultimately, they lost 3-1 due to two howlers by their goalkeeper, Karius, whose performance yesterday has put his entire future with Liverpool at risk. With that said, it's not the first time that Liverpool have suffered from poor goalkeeping, although now it's more evident than ever that a new goalkeeper could do them well.

Among those on their wish list, we find AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, whose relationship with the Rossoneri's fans has come to a stalemate. Furthermore, his agent Mino Raiola has been pushing for a move ever since last summer, although it hasn't materialized yet.

Now, on the other hand, the tables have turned and it seems like the 19-year-old could leave this summer. With Buffon and Alisson most likely joining PSG respectively Real Madrid , Liverpool could be the only destination available for the Italian. The main issue, however, is the price tag that Milan have slapped on Donnarumma; roughly €70m, a fee which Liverpool aren't willing to pay.

Mino Raiola is, therefore, working to lower this in order to give himself some more commisions. By the looks of it, though, Milan will stand firm on their stance, certainly not budging it for Raiola, with whom they are not great friends with.

Moreover, according to Gianluca Di Marzio , Donnarumma doesn't intend to leave Milan, making this more of an operation of Mino Raiola.

After Karius' unforgivable mistakes in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, Gianluigi Donnarumma's move to Liverpool has suddenly gathered steam, as both parties could benefit from a transfer, under the right conditions.