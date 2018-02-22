Three major Serie A goalkeepers; Buffon, Donnarumma and Alisson, could all leave their respective clubs this summer, for different reasons. However, the moves of Buffon and Alisson really complicates things for Milan and Donnarumma.

After announcing he's leaving Juventus, Buffon received a lucrative offer from PSG, which is he seriously considering. A two-year contract worth about €7m per year has been offered to the veteran. Furthermore, after an impressive season, Roma's Alisson could leave this summer to join Real Madrid.

Fassone and Mirabelli, who have already signed Reina, are looking for a club that can buy Donnarumma and are betting their money on PSG, however, now they will have to look elsewhere. Even Real Madrid had been discussed as a possible destination for the youngster, although it seems the Bernabeu side will move for Alisson.

England and Premier League seems more likely for the Rossoneri, with Liverpool interested in their jewel. In fact, Raiola has already spoken with the Reds, who decided to postpone any meetings until after the Champions League final on May 26.



The Italian-Dutch agent wants Donnarumma to sell for €30m, while Milan want around €30m more.