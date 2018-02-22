Amid all the chaos surrounding the Rossoneri, two big stars could be heading towards the exit. In fact, both Gigio Donnarumma and Suso could pack their bags this summer.

The Rossoneri plan to cash in at least €60m from the sale of Donnarumma, while with Suso they can only expect around €40m, as the winger has a release clause in his contract.



The contract signed by the Spaniard last September, keeping him at the club until 2022, includes the €38m clause which means neither Fassone nor Mirabelli would have the opportunity to block a deal, should a club be willing to pay the amount.

Napoli could, therefore, sign the winger at any time, as long as they have the player's approval.