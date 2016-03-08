Report: Liverpool agree deal to sign €54m star
08 June at 09:20Reports from French daily L'Equipe say that Liverpool have now agreed a deal to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir.
The 24-year-old Fekir has become one of the most talismanic players in the Ligue 1 in recent times and has become Lyon's most important player as well. This season, the Frenchman appeared 30 times in the league for Lyon, scoring as many as 18 times and racking up a tally of eight assists too.
L'Equipe report that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Fekir, who will undergo a medical at the club in the next few hours.
Fekir has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the last few weeks, but now it seems that the Reds have agreed a fee of 65 million euros for the Frenchman, who will play the World Cup for France this summer.
Fekir will earn 7 million euros a season and could be Liverpool's second signing of the summer, with Fabinho already snapped up from Monaco.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
