Liverpool star convinced Alisson of Anfield switch
18 July at 13:45Liverpool's Brazilian star Roberto Firmino has reportedly convinced Roma star Alisson of a move to Anfield.
Alisson has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world and featured in every game for Brazil in the FIFA World Cup. He has attracted interest from Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid this summer.
Calciomercato exclusively reported earlier that Liverpool have increased their bid for Alisson to 75 million euros and the player has edged very close to a move to Anfield.
La Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roberto Firmino had been talking to Alisson during the World Cup and had convinced the player of a move to Merseyside, despite interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid.
We can understand that while Maurizio Sarri wants Alisson at Chelsea and has already contacted him, the Brazilian is very likely to join Firmino at Liverpool. Roma will meet Alisson's agent later today.
