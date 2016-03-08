Double ManU transfer blow, Liverpool star to have Juve medical tomorrow: top news of the day
20 June at 23:00Another big day for transfer news in Serie A.
Juventus, in fact, are close to competing two main transfers. Tomorrow Emre Can will be in Turin to undergo his medical tests with the bianconeri and sign a four-year deal with the club.
The former Liverpool midfielder has agreed to sign a € 6 million-a-year deal.
Juventus, however, are also close to signing Valencia’s Joao Cancelo as the bianconeri have agreed the player’s price-tag with the La Liga side (exclusive details). Cancelo was a tranfer target of Manchester United just like Clement Lenglet who has agreed to join Barcelona for € 35 million.
Napoli are also trying to strengthen their team. The partenopei have paid the release clause of Fabian Ruiz who will arrive at the San Paolo for € 30 million.
The Spaniard should replace the ongoing Napoli captain Marek Hamsik.
Talking of Napoli, their former boss Maurizio Sarri is expected to complete a move to Chelsea before the week-end.
The Italian tactician has an agreement with the Blues who have almost finalized a deal with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.
