Liverpool try to steal Barça, Milan target, who wants to leave PSG
14 August at 15:30Liverpool are plotting to make a move for Adrien Rabiot, according to the latest reports from France.
The Anfield side can’t sign players this summer, leaving Barcelona as the favourites to nab Rabiot, but a further development could be key here: he has only a year left on his deal, and the Reds are plotting to offer the 23-year-old a pre-contract agreement in the winter.
Barça, for their part, are only interested in Rabiot if Paul Pogba doesn’t join from Manchester United.
L’Equipe’s report is bad news for AC Milan, who are particularly keen on the midfielder.
It appears that PSG are interested in offering their youngster a new deal, but Coach Thomas Tuchel said he was “worried” in a press conference last night that the Frenchman would not even last the summer in the capital.
One man is particularly keen on the midfielder - who made his PSG debut when he was only 17 - Jurgen Klopp!
Rabiot would be a good replacement for Emre Can, and someone who has been more consistent in recent years.
Go to comments